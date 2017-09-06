House approves first installment of Hurricane Harvey aid

ORANGE, TX - SEPTEMBER 06: Discarded items sit outside of a flooded home in Orange as Texas slowly moves toward recovery from the devastation of Hurricane Harvey on September 6, 2017 in Orange, Texas. (Photo: Spencer Platt, 2017 Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) - The House has passed a $7.9 billion Harvey aid package. Republicans and Democrats united behind help for victims of that storm even as while an ever more powerful new hurricane bore down on Florida.



The 419 to 3 vote Wednesday sent the aid package - likely the first of several - to the Senate in hopes of sending the bill to President Donald Trump before dwindling disaster reserves run out at the end of this week.



Texas Rep. John Culberson, whose Houston district was slammed by Harvey, promised that "help is on the way."



President Donald Trump has agreed to a plan to fund the government and increase the nation's debt limit for three months as part of the deal. The move buys almost three months for Washington to try to solve myriad issues, including more funding for defense, immigration, health care, and a longer-term increase in the government's borrowing authority.

