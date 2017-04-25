House Democrats press for bonding bill

Minnesota State Capitol late April 2017

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- There's less than a month left in the 2017 session, and the bonding bill for public works construction projects across the state hasn't been released yet.

House DFL lawmakers say they're starting to worry about another last-minute meltdown like the one at the end of the 2016 session.

"This feels just like last year, the closer we get to the end, it feels more like last year," Rep. Alice Hausman told reporters Tuesday. "In the last 24 hours last year we were running around like crazy."

In 2016 the rank and file members saw the final version of a nearly $1 billion bonding bill just a half hour before session ended, and had very little time to review it. The bill was changed by the Senate in closing minutes, but the House never had an opportunity to vote on those changes because House leaders adjourned a few minutes early.

Staff later discovered 67 errors in the failed bill, reflecting the fact it was rushed to the floor.

"It had 29 major mistakes and 38 minor mistakes," Rep. Hausman explained. "This is not a staff problem, but a time management problem that left staff no time to do their job."

Rep. Dean Urdahl, the new chairman in the bonding committee, says he's hoping to avoid that scenario.

"I’m hoping then we get it to the floor not on the last day or the last night, but with time to spare," Rep. Urdahl, a Grove City Republican told KARE.

"We will roll this out in the near future, and we have time to go through the process so it can be fully vetted."

Urdahl has a copy of the spread sheet in one of his desk drawers, and will not give any hints about which projects will make the cut this year. But he said the bill that faltered in 2016 is the basis of the 2017 package.

"It’s a little bit different in that we don’t have to go out and tour all the projects again. We don’t have to have all these hearings on this projects again because we did them last year."

Lawmakers aren't even required to pass a bonding bill in order to balance the budget, which is their main duty this session. But after two years without a bonding bill, the pressure is on to pass one.

Gov. Dayton has proposed $1.5 billion in bonding projects, while lawmakers are aiming for something closer to $1 billion. Urdahl said he expects his bill to fall somewhere in the $800 million to $1 billion range.

He said an additional $2 billion to $3 billion in requests will have to wait for another time, or look for other sources of funding.

Urdah said he'll look to achieve both geographical and political balance, because a three-fifths supermajority is required to pass general obligation bonds.

"We need 81 votes, and there are 77 Republicans in the House," he explained. "So assuming – which I can’t actually do – that all Republicans are going to vote for this we need at least four Democrats."

The bulk of the bonding money normally goes to colleges and universities for building projects and basic repair and maintenance of buildings.

"Every rain they have bucket brigade because they have to catch all the water as it’s leaking through the roof," Rep. Duane Sauke of Rochester told reporters, referring to a building at Rochester Community and Technical College.

The list of local projects in line for capital improvement money includes the Minnesota State Security Hospital in St. Peter, the Minneapolis Veterans Home bridge, St. Cloud Prison, the Lanesboro Dam, Historic Fort Snelling, and several busy railroad crossings including one in Coon Rapids.

And some projects, including the Duluth International Airport, and the cleanup of the Saint Louis River estuary and bay, need state bonding money in order to match federal funding that has already been secured.

One lingering mystery is whether the bonding bill will contain road and bridge projects, something that was a sticking point last session.

Republicans saw it as way to send funding to transportation trouble spots more quickly, while Democrats said those projects should be in a transportation finance bill, rather than crowding out other public works projects.

"We’ve been told that the House bill will be roughly $800 million. If $200 million goes to roads and bridges it leaves only $600 million for everything else."

© 2017 KARE-TV