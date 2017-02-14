House fire claims a life in Duluth

One person is dead following an overnight fire in Duluth's Lakeside neighborhood early Tuesday. (Photo: KBJR)

DULUTH, MN - One person is dead following an overnight fire in Duluth's Lakeside neighborhood early Tuesday.

Crews responded to the home on the 4500 block of Cooke Street around midnight Tuesday and found the home engulfed. Fire had traveled throughout the home causing very extensive fire and smoke damage, according to a news release form the Duluth Fire Department.

A thermal imaging camera helped firefighters locate an unconscious person in the home. Despite life saving efforts, the male victim did not survive.

Several neighboring homes were evacuated while firefighters fought the blaze.

Initial damage estimates top $150,000 for the structure and its contents. The Fire Marshal investigating in hopes of finding a cause for the fire.

