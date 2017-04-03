House Republicans keep protest punishment in Minnesota bill

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - The Minnesota House has shot down an amendment to remove a part of the public safety finance bill that would increase penalties for protesting that blocks traffic, transit lines or at an airport.
The measure failed 56-75 Monday, mostly along party lines. Lawmakers battled over the issue for several hours and testimonies grew heated multiple times.
Democrats say the measure is a thinly veiled attempt at stifling disenfranchised groups' right to protest.
Republican Rep. Nick Zerwas, of Elk River, says the bill is simply a matter of public safety. He says the changes in law would increase safety for police officers and prevent stoppages that have had serious effects on some of his constituents.
