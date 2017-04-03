House Republicans keep protest punishment in Minnesota bill

Hundreds of anti-Trump protesters closed Interstate 94 between Minneapolis and St. Paul on Thursday night. (Photo: Ben Garvin, KARE 11)

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - The Minnesota House has shot down an amendment to remove a part of the public safety finance bill that would increase penalties for protesting that blocks traffic, transit lines or at an airport.



The measure failed 56-75 Monday, mostly along party lines. Lawmakers battled over the issue for several hours and testimonies grew heated multiple times.



Democrats say the measure is a thinly veiled attempt at stifling disenfranchised groups' right to protest.



Republican Rep. Nick Zerwas, of Elk River, says the bill is simply a matter of public safety. He says the changes in law would increase safety for police officers and prevent stoppages that have had serious effects on some of his constituents.

© 2017 Associated Press