Housing for homeless veterans opens near Ft. Snelling

MINNEAPOLIS -- There's new help for Twin Cities veterans struggling with homelessness. A new veterans-only affordable housing complex opened this week near Fort Snelling.

The new Veterans East Apartments held its ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday. In attendance were new residents, Congressman Erik Paulsen and donors including UnitedHealth Group which invested $5.2 million in the new project.

"Being that I've been homeless for the last 12 years, It is very comforting to know that I have a place--I've got a roof over my head," said Gulf War Army veteran Michael Novak, who moved in Monday.

The apartment complex adjacent to the Veterans Hospital near Fort Snelling will house 100 veterans in its 100 efficiency units, said developer Heidi Rathman with Community Housing Development Corporation.

"It's not a transitional housing," said Rathman, referencing the subsidies which will allow veterans to stay at Veterans East regardless of their financial situation. "It's a permanent model where veterans can stay as long as they'd like."

Rathman says the new complex includes on-site support services so veterans can have easier access to health care, education and more.

"We have a service coordinator that is on site that not only provides some assistance with basic living skills, whether it be help balancing a check book or different linkages to employment bases, but also linking them to other services in the community," said Rathman. "And so if there are moments of instability in the residents' lives, they can get connected with the service provider and insure that they receive the services that they need."

For more details on Veterans East, as well as applications for future residents, click here.

