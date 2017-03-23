How are MN lawmakers voting on health care bill?

(Photo: KARE 11)

WASHINGTON (AP) - House Republican leaders have postponed a vote on their health care bill in a setback for President Donald Trump and Speaker Paul Ryan. They'll try again on Friday while still pursing support.



Prospects for the Republicans' showcase health care bill had looked grimmer by the minute Thursday despite Trump's personal lobbying of conservatives. That still left the legislation short of the votes needed for passage.

Republicans were intent on voting to dismantle Obamacare on Thursday, the seventh anniversary of former President Barack Obama signing the bill into law.

KARE 11 reached out to all of Minnesota's Congressional leaders to find out how they plan to vote.

Staff for Republican Rep. Tom Emmer said he is waiting to review the final version of the bill.

A spokesperson for Congressman Jason Lewis couldn't provide an answer because he said Lewis doesn't know what the final bill will be.



We did not receive a response from Rep. Erik Paulsen's office. However, he serves on the House Ways and Means Committee and during initial debate on the bill earlier this month, he voted to pass it onward.

He has also tweeted in support of the bill this week.

The #AHCA means patient-centered health care w/ lower costs, more choice for families & individuals in Minnesota & the rest of the country pic.twitter.com/1VpA70rcYh — Rep. Erik Paulsen (@RepErikPaulsen) March 22, 2017

As for Minnesota's Democrats, all five representatives — Tim Walz, Betty McCollum, Keith Ellison, Collin Peterson, and Rick Nolan — plan to vote against the bill.

