How can terror be stopped before it strikes?

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Since 2001, it almost feels like a new normal. Terrorists striking, killing, in the United States.

It's been a fact of life all over the world for decades, but now it's ours too. And while we angle to learn everything about the crime...we often walk away with one simple question: How hard is it to stop a terrorist before he strikes?

"It's very hard and the reason it's hard is all of that prep in many ways doesn't look like a crime," said former CIA agent Jack Rice.

Sayfully Saipov's case so far...that adds up. Renting a truck a week ago to drive it around for feel....isn't a crime. His cell phone holding ISIS propaganda....isn't either. The same way Stephen Paddock's casing of concert venues...months before he opened fire in Las Vegas...wasn't a crime.

But for all of us, that's not good enough and we expect our intelligence agents to do more. Connect the dots we can't see.

"What really needs to happen a case like this is a perfect example of not a failure of intelligence but a lack of intelligence," Rice said. "If you don't have the information, in terms of what is going on in a community, what people are saying, what it means whats being understood…then you can be blindsided by this."

"The most important thing we need to do is stop turning this into a 'us versus them' scenario."

That was Rice's main point. If our leaders and we as Americans put a single focus on isolating Islam, Muslims, because of this...we make it worse. ISIS uses that logic as it's main recruiting tool.

"If we can't start looking at the world in the same way and getting close to all of the communities, the disparate communities that we have -- they start to run independently and they will exclude us as much as we exclude them which means we will be completely and utterly blind," Rice said.

