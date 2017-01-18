How far can you drive your car on empty

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Land of 10,000 Stories: Minnesota teen sleeps outside in a hammock
-
Wide awake 104-year-old undergoes heart surgery
-
Signs that could prevent an attack
-
Driver rescued after propane truck crash
-
New fetal surgery treats birth defect in womb
-
Sunday liquor sales moves forward at Capitol
-
Tuesday Night Forecast
-
Man on trial for shooting 5 at BLM protest
-
Apartment explosion in Rice Lake, Wisconsin
More Stories
-
104-year-old Richfield woman awake during heart surgeryJan 17, 2017, 11:14 p.m.
-
Target lowers outlook after sluggish holidayJan 18, 2017, 6:42 a.m.
-
Fetal surgery for babies with spina bifida at Children'sJan 17, 2017, 7:19 p.m.