How to childproof your dresser

A still frame from nanny-cam video showing Bowdy Shoff, 2, pushing a dresser off his twin, Brock, Dec. 29, 2016. (Photo: Photo from video by Kayli Shoff via KSL, NBC affiliate in Salt Lake City)

UTAH COUNTY, Utah - A 2-year-old boy came to the rescue of his twin brother who was trapped underneath a dresser that had toppled over last Thursday, an incident captured on the family’s nanny cam.

The video shows the two boys playing in the dresser when it falls over, trapping Brock Shoff underneath.

“We didn't hear a cry, we didn't hear a big thud, so we woke up and looked at the camera, are they still sleeping? We saw that it was all the way down and they were still playing. So we didn't know if it landed on them, “ said Kayli Schoff, the twins’ mother.

Then, reviewing the video, the parents saw little Bowdy saving his brother, with all his strength pushing the dresser away, and now the Schoffs feel responsible help other families.

“Everybody needs to bolt down their dressers to the wall, we just didn’t think about it if you don’t do it today or tomorrow you will put it off and never going to do it, just put it in your schedule and tie it down,” said Schoff.

Peter Kerin, owner of Foresight Childproofing in the Twin Cities, helps parents create a safer home. He watched the video of the twins closely.

“Oh, as a parent of three it just breaks my heart and I know how preventable it is,” said Kerin.

He demonstrated how to secure a dresser to a wall using nylon furniture straps, which he believes are the strongest and safety restraints available compared to anchor kits provided by some furniture manufacturers.

Kerin first moved the dresser away from the wall. He checked for studs in the wall, and warns it’s difficult to find wall studs in older homes. He then used an electric drill to drill directly into the stud to secure a wall bracket with a two-inch screw. Next, Kerin screwed furniture brackets into the solid wood part of the dresser, pointing out that brackets should not be placed into particle board or thin plywood, but instead to the actual wood of the back of the dresser for a sturdy attachment. Lastly, he hooked the buckle from the wall bracket onto the furniture bracket and pulled the strap tight to eliminate the slack.

“Why it’s important is that children are changing day to day, parents are used to one stage, and then they are bigger, taller and stronger. And so it’s constantly a moving target. You want to reassess where you are at and what your children’s abilities are. Those little boys probably couldn’t climb up the dresser last spring, but this year, they are certainly big enough to topple a piece of furniture,” said Kerin.

Kerin said furniture straps are widely available online.

As for the Schoff family, they immediately secured their dresser and are spreading the message to spare other families from such a frightening scare, aware of the true cost if Bowdy hadn’t pushed the dresser off his brother.

“He pushed with all of his might and off his brother. I believe in the twin bond, you always hear that, and I really think these two have it,” said Schoff.