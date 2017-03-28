How will Trump's coal executive order impact Minnesota?

Aaron Doering, a professor at the University of MInnesota, is also an arctic explorer. (Photo: Courtesy chasingseals.com)

ST. PAUL, Minn. - Back from an arctic expedition, Aaron Doering, a professor at the University of Minnesota, talked about his passion at his office Tuesday - climate change.

Two weeks ago, he and his crew traversed Iceland and beamed back research and local interviews to students all around the world. He is set to do interviews with the Weather Channel and CNN about these experiences, he said.

"What we wanted to focus on is how people are adapting to it,” he said. "We are hearing the same story, the climate is changing. We're hearing it from one generation to another."

So to hear about President Trump's executive order Tuesday that rolled back some of the Obama-era policies on coal emissions was disappointing, he said.

The president and his supporters believe the change will bring back coal-industry jobs, despite a decline over the last few decades under both parties, according to federal data.

"The action I'm taking today will eliminate federal overreach, restore economic freedom, and allow our companies and our workers to thrive, to compete and succeed on level playing field," said Trump.

But Doering argues there are jobs available in renewable energy.

"There can be as many jobs in the industries of renewable energies,” said Doering.

The executive order calls for reviewing Obama's "Clean Power Plan" that was put in place to restrict greenhouse gas emissions in power plants. When making policy decisions, the government no longer has to factor in the cost of climate change. And the order gets rid of regulations that make it tougher to mine coal on federal lands.

But what impact will the president's order have on Minnesota? Not much, because the economics are already curbing coal production, according to the state's pollution control agency.

“Goals and targets that two or three years ago seemed unreachable are, all of a sudden, business as usual,” David Thornton with the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency told MPR News.

Thornton, an assistant commissioner with MPCA, said the state is set to meet carbon emissions targets under the Clean Power Plan even if the rule goes away, because solar and wind energy are getting cheaper.

“I would not be surprised if that trend continues,” he said.

The federal rules directed Minnesota to reduce carbon emissions from power plants by about 40 percent by 2030. The MPCA believes utilities are on track to do that. The state generated about 44 percent of its electricity from coal in 2015, according to the Energy Information Administration.

But no matter what President Trump's order does or doesn't do, Doering hopes the focus stays on renewable energy.

"Renewable energy is one that we can't give up,” he said.



