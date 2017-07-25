Human trafficking victims share stories of survival

(Photo: KARE 11)

ST. PAUL, Minn. - Survivors of human trafficking are sharing their stories hoping to show leaders how serious these crimes are.

On Tuesday, members of the United States Advisory Council on Human Trafficking met with law enforcement at Metropolitan State University. Representatives from the state and federal government departments were also part of the discussion.

The stop was part of a campaign to gather information on human trafficking in different areas of the country and help to form policy at the federal level. Members of the council who attended are all survivors of human trafficking.

Drew Evans, the superintendent of the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, said human trafficking cases across the state of Minnesota are growing.

“We are going through and regularly investigating these cases. The pace often outnumbers the numbers of hours we have to work these cases,” Evans said. “It is not unique to the inner city poverty stricken area. We see it everywhere.”

Ramsey County Attorney John Choi was also on hand for the town hall discussion. His office shared data with KARE 11 that shows 132 cases of child solicitation were prosecuted across the state in 2015. There were 63 convictions. That same year, 75 cases were prosecuted for sex trafficking and there were 44 convictions.

