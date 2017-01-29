Hundreds at MSP Airport protest immigration order

Several hundred people gathered outside Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport to protest President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration. (Photo: Matt Passolt, KARE 11)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Several hundred people gathered outside Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport to protest President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration.

The demonstration on Sunday was one of many going on across the country as people are protesting Trump's order, which includes a temporary travel ban for people from certain countries, and a temporary ban on refugees.

Protesters carried signs that said "Muslims are welcome here" and "Speak Up! Don't normalize hate!" Demonstrators also chanted, "Let them in. No hate, no fear," and "Hey hey, ho ho! This Muslim ban has got to go."

Metropolitan Airports Commission spokesman Patrick Hogan says the protesters had a permit to be outside, but moved into the terminal at about 2:15 p.m. He says some airlines shut down ticketing counters near the demonstration because of noise.



He says the protesters' permit has expired and they are in an unpermitted area, so the airport is looking at ways to disperse them.



Hogan says one person was arrested after sitting in the roadway and refusing to move.

