Hundreds gather for Wayzata officer's farewell

PLYMOUTH, Minn. - A crowd estimated at well over one thousand streamed into a church in Plymouth late Thursday morning for the sole purpose of honoring and marking the life of a fallen Wayzata Police officer.

Family members, friends, fellow law enforcement professionals and citizens he served paid tribute to William Mathews, a 9-year-veteran of the Wayzata department who was struck and killed by a motorist on Highway 12 last Friday. Officer Mathews was removing hazardous objects from the right lane of eastbound 12 when prosecutors say a motorist with a revoked license failed to move over, as is required by Minnesota law.

Officers from across the Twin Cities metro and the state of Minnesota filled the pews of the Wayzata Free Church to honor the life of William Mathews, their brother in blue. (Photo: KARE)

Young family members read verses of strength, love and fairness from the bible before older relatives shared stories that revealed Mathews' character. His brother-in-law told those in attendance that Bill always lived a principled life, but not in a harsh way. He said his brother-in-law was funny, a rock that held the family together, a favorite uncle, a man who people called when something was broken, both literally and figuratively.

"Bill just did... without thought or hesitation."

The funeral will be followed by a processional to Summit Park Cemetery.

