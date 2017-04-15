Hundreds rally at MN Capitol for tax march

About 300 people rallied at the Minnesota Capitol in St. Paul Saturday to demand "tax justice." (Photo: Craig Norkus, KARE 11)

ST. PAUL, Minn. - About 300 people gathered at the Capitol in St. Paul Saturday for a tax march.

The event was billed as a march for economic justice, as part of a series of marches around the country to "demand transparency and fairness from President Donald Trump."

Organizers cited the wealth disparity in the U.S. and the need for "tax justice" as reasons for the rally.

State auditor and candidate for governor Rebecca Otto was one of the speakers at the event.

