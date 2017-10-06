Hurricanes take toll on Caribbean tourism

Sunrise over the beach (Photo: valio84sl)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - It’s been a historical hurricane season on record — and it’s not over. The devastation is being felt throughout the Caribbean.

“In Puerto Rico, 90 percent of the island doesn’t have power. Seventy-five percent of the cell towers are down — that’s not going to be an enjoyable vacation experience for anyone.” Said Mark Albert, the editor-in-chief of The Voyage Report. Albert suggests travelers think twice before heading to the Caribbean.

“If you have plans between now and the end of the year, I would advise calling and changing your plans or simply delaying your trip,” Albert explained.

He suggests calling ahead — and not the hotel or the tourism bureau, but the government.

“They are going to give you the straight facts about the types of services on the island and any repairs that have to be made,” Albert said.

