Husband jailed after wife found dead in Minneapolis

Police Line Do Not Cross (Photo: carlballou)

MINNEAPOLIS - A man is in the Hennepin County Jail awaiting possible murder charges following a homicide in south Minneapolis Monday morning.

Police say they were called to the 1000 block of 61st Street West around 8:45 a.m. where they found the body of a woman inside a home.

Police added the deceased woman and man arrested were married and, at this point, the department is investigating this case as a domestic-related homicide.

The woman's name and cause of death are not yet being released.

© 2017 KARE-TV