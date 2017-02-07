Shakopee police mourn loss of colleague

Janna Wood with husband Erik

SHAKOPEE, Minn. - A loss is being felt in Shakopee after the sudden death of its crime prevention specialist, Janna Wood.

Wood, 28, died on Sunday from blood clots in her brain.

"I think we're all still in a state of shock, I mean she's so young, this is not how things are supposed to go," said Chief Jeff Tate, of the Shakopee Police Department.

He said Wood had a bright future ahead of her managing the city's crime prevention programs and overseeing its social media accounts. She won multiple awards for her four years of work and taught other law enforcement agencies how to effectively use social media. Tate says Wood helped change the voice of the Police Department.

"She made us look through a wider and more compassionate lens when we dealt with issues in the community," said Tate.

The news is also tough for Wood's family, including her husband Erik.

"Complete shock. I'm trying not to let the fear in of what's next," said Wood.

He called the loss 'otherworldly' because he didn't just lose Janna, he lost an unborn child. Janna was 13 weeks pregnant, hoping this pregnancy would be successful after suffering through a previous miscarriage and stillbirths.

"Janna wanted to be a mother more than anything and in any world, That's what her calling was," said Wood.

The community support has been helping Wood get through this difficult time, as many friends, families and strangers have been writing notes of support on Facebook.

She touched so many hearts, minds and souls," said Wood.

"She made everybody feel better about themselves. She will be terribly missed," said Tate.

A funeral will be held on Sunday at Bradshaw Celebration of Life Center in Stillwater.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to assist the family with funeral expenses. Click here for more information:

https://www.gofundme.com/the-janna-wood-fund

