Husker Du's Grant Hart passes at 56

Husker Du drummer and co-vocalist Grant Hart passed away following a battle with cancer. He was 56.

ST. PAUL, Minn. - Grant Hart, the drummer and vocalist for pioneering indie rock band Husker Du, has died. He was 56.



Ken Shipley, who runs the band's record label Numero Group, told The Associated Press that Hart died Wednesday of cancer at his home in St. Paul, Minnesota.



Hart formed Husker Du with bassist Greg Norton and guitarist Bob Mould, with whom he shared singing duties, in St. Paul in 1978. The band began as a punk outfit before moving into alternative rock. The trio broke up acrimoniously in 1987 and Hart launched his solo career.



Mould, whose relationship with Hart was rocky at times, writes on his Facebook page that Hart "was a gifted visual artist, a wonderful story teller, and a frighteningly talented musician."



A tribute concert honoring Hart took place in St. Paul in July.

