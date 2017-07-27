Hwy 243 bridge in Osceola closed for weekend

MnDOT says the Highway 243 bridge over the St. Croix River was closed Thursday after a hole was discovered in the deck. (Photo: SKY 11)

OSCEOLA, Wis. - The Highway 243 bridge over the St. Croix River was closed Thursday afternoon after a hole was discovered in the deck.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says maintenance staff are assessing the damage at the bridge between Franconia Township, Minnesota, and Osceola, Wisconsin. They say the bridge will be closed through the weekend until repairs have been made.

MnDOT is recommending the Highway 8 bridge at Taylors Falls/St. Croix Falls, or the I-94 bridge at Hudson, Wisconsin, as alternate routes.

Bridge repairs and a new surface are scheduled to begin mid-September.

