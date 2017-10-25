I-694 project ends this week

Construction of a third lane in each direction of Interstate 694 between Rice Street in Little Canada and Lexington Avenue in Arden Hills begins Monday. (Credit: KARE 11)

ARDEN HILLS, Minn. - Motorists, rejoice!

The Minnesota Department of Transportation reports the construction project at Interstate 694 between Arden Hills and Vadnais Heights will be winding down this week.

For two years motorists have been navigating the area as crews worked to add an extra lane in both directions between Rice Street in Little Canada and Lexington Avenue in Arden Hills.

MnDOT said crews completed striping and nearly all the lanes were opened to traffic Wednesday morning.

A short stretch of westbound I-694 is still restricted to two lanes between I-35E and Rice Street. The bridge from northbound I-35E to westbound I-694 is also still restricted. Those are expected to open by Thursday morning.

Even though permanent traffic restrictions have been removed, MnDOT says motorists will encounter temporary lane and shoulder closures to finish the project by the November deadline.

Along with the extra lane of traffic in eastbound and westbound lanes, MnDOT rebuilt ramps at Lexington Avenue, Victoria Street and Rice Street and improved the storm drainage throughout the area.

© 2017 KARE-TV