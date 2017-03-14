I-94 Construction Begins Monday

Road work (Photo: KARE)

MINNEAPOLIS -- Construction is set to begin on I-94 on Monday, slowing things down from Nicollet Avenue in Minneapolis to Shingle Creek Parkway in Brooklyn Center.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) plans to reduce eastbound I-94 to two lanes on that stretch of highway beginning Monday. Other ramp and lane closures may begin by the end of March.

Crews will also begin working on bridges on Monday. The $46.3 million project includes work on the Lowry Tunnel and 50 bridges.

MnDOT says traffic capacity will be reduced for much of the spring, summer and fall. The project website will be updated with changes to traffic restrictions and closures.

