Ice Castles to open Jan. 6 in Stillwater

The Ice Castles will open for the first time ever in Stillwater next week. (Photo: Submitted)

STILLWATER, Minn. - For the first time, ice castles are coming to Stillwater.

Those magical blue ice walls, complete with tunnels, fountains, towers and slides, are expected to open Jan. 6 in its new location. The warmer December weather has set the timing back slightly -- and the castles are completely dependent on the current conditions.

Tens of thousands of visitors are expected to come see the ice castles first-hand -- and workers are busy ensuring everything is set for opening day.

Every ice castles structure is handmade from ice and will stay open, as long as weather conditions allow.

The ice castles in Stillwater are open from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Thursday and are closed on Tuesday. On Friday, the ice castles are open from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturdays from noon to 10 p.m. and Sundays 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

For tickets and more information, click here.

The website gives several suggestions for visitors, to ensure a great experience:

-- Wear boots: The walking surface inside of the Ice Castles is made of crushed ice. Walking in boots is definitely best.

-- Buy tickets before you arrive: When you buy a ticket, you buy an arrival time. We ask that you arrive within your 30-minute time window. Once you are inside the castle you can stay as long as you’d like.

-- Save some trees: When you buy your tickets online we’ll send you an email with a unique QR code, so there’s no need to print your tickets. We can scan the code right from your phone.

-- Photos are encouraged (and we want to see them! #icecastles) but we ask that you please leave photography equipment such as tripods and lights at home.

-- We highly recommend bringing a small sled to pull children instead of a stroller. It is extremely difficult to push the stroller through the castle (think of it like trying to push a stroller through a sandy beach).

-- Dress warm: Dress like you are going to experience the elements. We recommend layering clothing as well as hats, mittens, jacket and snow pants.