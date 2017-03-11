ICE: Champlin H.S. suspect in federal custody

Champlin Park High School (Photo: KARE 11)

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- A man who was arrested on suspicion of a sexual encounter with an adult student at Champlin Park High School is now in federal custody, according to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

ICE officials said Saturday that they had placed a "detainer" on the suspect following his arrest. A detainer is a request that ICE be notified of a suspect's release so that they can question the person about suspected immigration violations.

The Hennepin County Attorney's Office had received an extension to 4 p.m. on Friday to either file charges against the 42-year-old suspect from New Hope, or release him from jail.

County Attorney Mike Freeman's office issued a statement Friday, saying "because of the complexity of the case, prosecutors deferred the charges in order to allow time for further investigation."

The suspect was released from Hennepin County Jail Friday afternoon, and ICE officers took him into custody.

Brooklyn Park Police officials met with reporters Friday afternoon to share additional details with the public about Wednesday's high profile incidents, which took place inside a bathroom inside the school. Assistant Chief Mark Bruley says the 42-year-old suspect and a 19-year-old male student with special needs had made contact on an unnamed social media app, and pre-arranged the sexual encounter inside the school.

Anoka-Hennepin Public Schools communications specialist Jim Skelly says the suspect entered the school through the front door, then used "deception" to avoid being caught. After initial check-in, the man was directed to a second office for clearance and badging but went directly into the building's general area instead. Once inside police say the suspect went to a bathroom area and engaged in a sex act with the student. The two separated for a short time, then met up again in the same bathroom. At that point a group of students concerned about the special needs boy entered the bathroom, saw what was going on and alerted staff.

Assistant Chief Bruley says the suspect exited the school and was trying to escape, but a group of adults made up of security personnel, teachers and administrators ran him down and tackled him following a short foot chase.

Authorities say the suspect has a Washington driver's license, and apparently moves around the country on a regular basis.

The assistant chief referred to it as "a very complex and unusual case."

