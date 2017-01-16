Ice coats parts of Minnesota, Wisconsin

One of the many icy images coming from parts of Minnesota and Wisconsin on Monday. (Photo: Kara Majchrzak/Facebook)

MINNEAPOLIS - Did you walk, slide or shuffle around Minnesota Monday night?

An ice storm stretching much of the Midwest made its way into Minnesota Monday afternoon and evening, bringing with it a mix of rain, freezing rain and snow.

Photo of the ice that accumulated in the Rochester area Monday night. (Photo: Matt Benz/Twitter)

The Minnesota Department of Transportation reported several crashes in southern Minnesota, which mainly occurred on untreated county roads. As the evening progressed and the precipitation made its way into the southern metro, road conditions continued to deteriorate.

A thin layer of ice coated many city streets and sidewalks. Some KARE 11 viewers even decided to lace up the ice skates and take to the streets of Eagan.

Nothing quite like ice skating in the streets of MinneSnowta. Be careful everyone.



Cc: @kare11 @CityofEagan #OnlyInMN pic.twitter.com/5FII0pwvXW — The Product Poet (@ProductPoet) January 17, 2017

KARE 11 viewers in other parts of the metro, as well as Wisconsin, also reported difficult travel conditions. Much of southern Minnesota and areas near the Twin Cities remain under a Winter Weather Advisory. This same system dumped ice in parts of Oklahoma, Kansas and Iowa over the weekend.

