Ice houses hit hard by thieves

FOREST LAKE, Minn. - A string of burglaries and vandalism targeting fish houses have hit some lakes north of the Twin Cities this week.

On Monday night and early Tuesday morning, a number of houses were broken into on both Forest Lake and Lake George.

"It appears they used a hammer of some sort and then just kicked the door in,” said D.J. Schultz, who showed the damage to his fish house on Forest Lake. "I've been coming out here my entire life so it's sad. It's never happened before to me."

It had never happened to his buddy Brad Hendrickson either.

"They were pulling on the door, as you can see that's pretty much structurally gone now,” Hendrickson said.

Despite the exterior damage, the thieves didn’t take much, likely focused on high dollar electronics and fishing equipment like augers. They also moved fast.

"All four of our houses here had been broken into in a one hour time span,” Schultz said.

Police say at least three additional fish houses were also hit on Forest Lake on Monday night, but it was nothing compared to what happened on Lake George hours later.

"Probably 12 houses on the lake at the time, six of them were hit all at the same time,” said Bruce Allan, whose newly completed fish house was targeted. "We're talking thousands of dollars, thousands of dollars."

Allan says he and others had their houses close to their homes and left some items inside because they had fishing trips planned with their kids the next morning.

"I literally had the house on the lake about one and a half days before it was broken into,” he said. "I'm, right now, debating whether or not I want to keep it because I can't enjoy it the way I want to enjoy it."

Though he has insurance to replace the items taken, it’s a crime with a chilling effect on tradition.

Schultz is simply glad they didn’t take everything.

"It was my grandpa's rocking chair,” he said, pointing to the wooden chair near his wood stove. “It means the most. I'm glad they didn't harm that. That's going to be coming home with me today."

The Anoka County Sheriff and Forest Lake Police are investigating the respective break-ins. They are increasing patrols and ask everyone to report suspicious activity. Officers say it's best to remove items of value whenever you leave your fish house.

