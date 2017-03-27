'Ice-out' called for Lake Minnetonka

Boats on Lake Minnetonka (2014) (Photo: KARE)

LAKE MINNETONKA, Minn. - The Freshwater Society and the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office have declared "ice-out" on Lake Minnetonka.

The call came at about 5:06 p.m. Monday, according to the Sheriff's Office. The decision is made when a boat can make it all the way through the channels and bays without getting blocked by ice.

This year's ice-out came 10 days later than last year's. The earliest recorded was on March 11, 1878.

Lord Fletcher's Old Lake Lodge posted on its Facebook page that boating season is underway.

The Hennepin County Sheriff's office urges the public to take precaution when they head out, because the water is still very cold.

