Identified: 3 people shot in Uptown

The three people who were shot in Minneapolis' Uptown early Saturday morning have been identified.

MINNEAPOLIS - The three people who were shot in Minneapolis' Uptown early Saturday morning have been identified.

Two men were shot at the corner of West 31st Street and Hennepin Avenue around 2:20 a.m. Saturday.

A short time later a woman was shot near the intersection of Humboldt and Lagoon.

The woman, Mikyla R. Cornelious, 21, of Inver Grove Heights, suffered a life-threatening wound to the neck.

The two men, who were shot in the leg and another in the foot and armpit, have been identified as Shaun J. Knight, 26, of Mounds View, and Keith L. Garrett Jr., 23, of St. Paul.

Police have not released any further information.

© 2017 KARE-TV