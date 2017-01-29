Immigration order may affect 39 refugees on way to Minnesota

Local protest at MSP Airport against immigration ban. Credit: Craig Norkus, KARE 11

MINNEAPOLIS - President Donald Trump's order on immigration could affect at least 39 refugees who are scheduled to arrive in Minnesota in coming weeks.



Minnesota Public Radio reports various organizations are planning to resettle refugees from Burma, Burundi, the Congo, Ethiopia, Kenya, Somalia and Thailand within the next month.



Jane Graupman is executive director of the International Institute of Minnesota. She says the 15 refugees her group is resettling were scheduled to arrive this week and have already been through a two-year vetting process. While there are many unknowns, she says they may now be sent back to refugee camps.



Catholic Charities of St. Paul and Minneapolis reports it's expecting 24 refugees in the next month. Now, those refugees may be in limbo.

