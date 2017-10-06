Industrial accident claims man's life in Watkins

WATKINS, Minn. - A man is dead following an industrial accident at International Barrier Technology in Watkins Wednesday morning.

Meeker County Sheriff Brian Cruze says his department received a report of an industrial accident at International Barrier Technology in the 500 block of Fourth Street North just after 11:30 a.m. The initial report was of an employee pinned in a piece of equipment.

Rescue workers were able to free 51-year-old Todd Shoutz of Litchfield from the equipment and began life-saving efforts, but Shoutz succumbed to his injuries and died at the scene.The preliminary investigation indicates that Shoutz, a maintenance worker, was working on the machine at the time of the accident.

Meeker County deputies, Watkins Ambulance, Watkins Fire Department and Life Link III all contributed to on-scene efforts. The Meeker County Sheriff's Office is continuing the investigation.

International Barrier Technology processes building materials to make them fire-resistant.

St. Cloud Times