Inmate charged with beating cult leader, causing brain damage

Victor Barnard (Photo: Pine County Jail)

RUSH CITY, Minn. - Charges have been filed against an inmate at Rush City prison who severely beat a former religious cult leader in his prison cell.

Shane Kringen, 44, was charged this week with first-degree assault for an attack against Victor Barnard on Jan. 8. Barnard is serving a 30-year sentence for sexually abusing two girls who were part of his cult.

Charges say Kringen was seen on surveillance footage entering Barnard's cell a short time after Barnard had returned. During a safety check, an officers saw Barnard in his cell badly beaten and bleeding. He called for medical assistance and Barnard was transported to Regions Hospital.

According to the complaint, Barnard suffered extensive facial fractures and lacerations, fractured ribs, respiratory failure and traumatic brain damage.

Kringen told officers he "was doing God's work," according to the charges. He also told authorities he stopped the attack after Barnard was knocked out.

© 2017 KARE-TV