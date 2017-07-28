Inmate escapes after fight near Bemidji

Keanu Major, 22 (Photo: Bemidji Police Department)

BEMIDJI, Minn. - Authorities are searching for an escaped inmate who was involved in a fight with a fellow inmate, was transported to the hospital with injuries and then fled from officers.

Authorities with the Bemidji Police Department said the incident happened around 10:34 p.m. Thursday night. Officers responded to the jail on a report of a fight between two inmates. During the course of the investigation, officials determined one of inmates, identified as 22-year-old Keanu Major, needed to be transported to Sanford Hospital for injuries he suffered in the fight.

A Beltrami County corrections officer transported Major to Sanford for evaluation.

Hours later, around 3:36 a.m. Friday, Bemidji Police was notified that Major had escaped the custody of the Beltrami County corrections officer. Authorities searched the area for Major but were unable to locate him.

A code red alert was issued at 5 a.m.

Around 7 a.m., Bemidji Police was notified of a car theft at North Country Insulation in Bardwell Park. The business is approximately half a mile from Sanford Hospital.

Authorities say they don't know for sure if Major was involved in the car theft but are actively searching for the vehicle that was stolen. It is described as a tan standard cab 2004 Chevrolet Silverado with Minnesota license plate 668 KKY.

Major is described as a Native American man, 5-foot-10, 195 pounds with black hair and facial hair and hazel eyes. He has a tattoo on his neck that says "Victoria." He was last seen in an orange jumpsuit in the northwest part of Bemidji in leg shackles and a waist belt with restraints.

Authorities say if he's seen, do not attempt to make contact with Major -- he is considered dangerous. Call 911 immediately and report his whereabouts.

