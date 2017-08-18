Inside Amazon's Shakopee center as hiring continues

mazon gave an up close look at operations inside its massive fulfillment center. (Credit:KARE)

SHAKOPEE, Minn. -- Amazon gave an up close look at operations inside its massive fulfillment center Friday, as it announced hiring is continuing.

Minnesota's first and only Amazon fulfillment center opened in July, 2016. The facility makes an 850,000 square foot imprint on a plot that had been abandoned for more than 30 years. In the past year Amazon his hired more than 2,000 full-time employees to staff the new facility. They're continuing to hire.

"We're continuing to hire--looking for great enthusiastic hard working associates to come join our team," said general manager Brian Urkiel.

Urkiel led the tour of the facility, showing how the staff works closely with more than five thousand robots to expedite shipments.

"From the time an order comes in to the time it can be loaded on a truck to be shipped out, it can be a matter of minutes," said Urkiel.

The center even includes on-site classrooms for Amazon's Career Choice program which pre-pays 95 percent of college tuition for its employees' courses.

People interested in working for Amazon can apply at www.amazondelivers.jobs.

