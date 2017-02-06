Interactive Vietnam War project seeks state funding

Minnesota public television executives are seeking $950,000 in state funding for a multi-part Vietnam War documentary project.

ST. PAUL, Minn - The Vietnam War is often considered the most controversial American war, but some argue it's also the most misunderstood.



Minnesota public television executives and local vets are hoping to change that with a new project titled Vietnam: Minnesota Remembers.



The project will feature five main parts, including an interactive digital story wall filled with personal stories, pictures and videos. Organizers of the project say anyone who lived through the Vietnam War would be invited to post and share content through this interactive portal.



Other parts of the project include a local documentary titled "The Secret War," which takes a look at the Hmong involvement in the Vietnam War and the lives of many immigrants in Minnesota after the war.



Organizers of the project are also looking to create video portraits with Vietnam War vets sharing their experiences in their own words.



The project will work in tandem with a national 18-hour Ken Burns documentary on the Vietnam War that will air later this year on PBS.



Twin Cities Public Television President Jim Pagliarini says the project will add local stories to this nationwide remembrance.



"I see a generation of young people who have not heard about the stories of Vietnam," Pagliarini says. "Who have not heard about that part of our nation's history and has not experienced the lessons we can learn from it."



Project organizers are requesting $950,000 from the state's art and culture fund. An additional $1 million has also been promised by public television executives who plan to use money from their annual budget.



The project was presented to committees in both the house and senate Monday morning at the State Capitol. Organizers are hoping to receive funding from the state's Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.



