Internet goes wild over April the pregnant giraffe

ST. PAUL, Minn. – It's safe to say the internet has gone wild over April the Giraffe. On our KARE 11 Facebook page alone, hundreds of thousands of people have watched the video of the pregnant giraffe, close to giving birth at the Animal Adventure Park Zoo in New York.

While the giraffe obsession plays out live, this miracle may just happen in very real time, according to Jill Erzar, a zoo keeper who oversees the giraffes at the Como Zoo.

“Just be patient, she may do this for two weeks,” said Erzar, looking at the video of April.

Erzar said giraffes commonly prepare to give birth for two weeks, although the actual labor is fairly quick. She recently witnessed the exhibit giraffe Daisy give birth to a male calf Prince last November. Prince was born at 6 feet, 6 inches tall and is currently 15 weeks old.

“Typically, they give birth overnight but this time, she started to give birth on exhibit out here at 10:30 in the morning, we had a volunteer run out and say – hey – I saw a hoof,” remembers Erzar.

Erzar moved the laboring mother giraffe to a quiet area and watched her give birth on camera.

“Both front hoofs and the nose are the first things that pop out, it’s a quick process and it’s extraordinary to see,” said Erzar.

A giraffe is pregnant for 15 months, compared to nine for humans. A mother giraffe gives birth standing up, which means the newborn falls about six feet to the ground at birth. The calf is born weighing between 100 and 150 pounds and will be six feet tall. Within 30 minutes to an hour after birth, the calf will begin to stand and walk. The calf will nurse from its mother as soon as it is able to stand.

“So to think about an animal this big, is dropping from day one, and standing within an hour, and nursing within an hour and a half. It’s an incredible show of how animals adapt,” said Erzar.

Brenna Tucker, of Chicago, is one of April's fans. She tuned in for a half hour while waiting to board her flight to Minneapolis and understands why waiting for a giraffe's beginning is so gripping.

“It brings people together to see something that is beautiful that you typically wouldn't be able to see, to have this sense of unity through the creation of life,” said Tucker.

As of the time this is published, the last update from the Animal Adventure Park noted a large amount of visible movement within April's body. The YouTube page said April is being monitored by a vet, and she and her unborn calf are still doing well.

(© 2017 KARE)