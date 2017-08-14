Interviews underway for SB52 volunteers

The MNSBHC says it expects to interview about 2,000 volunteer applicants per week, beginning Saturday. (Photo: Matt Passolt, KARE 11)

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota Super Bowl 52 is 174 days away and progress is being made in finding enough volunteers for the 10-day event.

This past Saturday, Crew 52 Volunteer Headquarters officially opened its doors at the corner of Nicollet Mall and 7th Street in downtown Minneapolis. The Minnesota Super Bowl Host Committee (MNSBHC) saw its first nearly 1,000 applicants.

About 10,000 volunteers are needed to welcome more than one million visitors to the region during the 10 days of festivities leading up to Super Bowl 52. Volunteers need to be able to help visitors navigate the Twin Cities metro area and get them excited about Minnesota.

"We had a great turnout, really enthusiastic and friendly people, which is exactly what we're looking for," said Andrea Mokros, MNSBHC vice president of communications. "We're going to need volunteers in tons of positions throughout those 10 days ... so as skyway hosts, at the Mall of America, throughout downtown, helping direct folks to our different activities."

Four hundred volunteers serve as screening specialists. During the interview process, about 80 applicants are seen every half hour.

Michelle Ahrens of Minnetonka applied for a volunteer position in the beginning of the year and came out Saturday for an interview.

When asked why she applied to be a volunteer, Ahrens said, "Two of my favorite things: football and Minneapolis. It's that simple."

Volunteers need to be available for at least three shifts during the 10-day event.

At least 2,000 applicants are expected to be interviewed each week from now through October.

"We are still taking applications but it's going to close soon. So if you're interested, get online now," Mokros said.

