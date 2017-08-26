Inventures: Team Fat Bike at the state fair

Fat tire bikes have been steadily growing in popularity. And now a Lakeland company is suping them up, with batteries. Joseph Bush is the owner of Team Fat Bike, and he shows off the product at the Minnesota State Fair. http://kare11.tv/2weg9re

KARE 3:25 PM. CDT August 26, 2017

