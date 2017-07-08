Inver Grove Heights woman killed in rollover on I-35

MISSION CREEK TWP, Minn. -- An Inver Grove Heights woman died in a crash on Interstate 35 Saturday afternoon after the car she was riding in hit a median and rolled several times.



The crash happened around 1:40 p.m. on southbound I-35 near Highway 23 in Pine County. The State Patrol says 19-year-old Ryan Schreiber of Inver Grove Heights was made contact with the center median and over corrected, causing the vehicle he was driving to roll over several times before landing upright.



His passenger, 19-year-old Salena Chhum of Inver Grove Heights died in the crash. Schreiber was transported to Essential Health-Sandstone with non-life threatening injuries.



The crash is under investigation by the State Patrol but the preliminary investigation shows everyone was wearing a seat belt and no alcohol was involved.

