Congressman Walz calls for federal investigation of VA ER denials

Congressman Tim Walz (D-MN) said he is asking the VA Inspector General to open an investigation into how the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) is handling claims for emergency medical care, after a KARE 11 investigation. http://kare11.tv/2wj0yWx

KARE 6:23 PM. CDT September 26, 2017

