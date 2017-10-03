Department of Veterans Affairs apologizes to Vietnam vet for ER denial

The Department of Veterans Affairs has apologized to a Vietnam veteran for repeatedly denying his claim for medical care after KARE 11 reported his story as part of its continuing investigation - a pattern of denial. http://kare11.tv/2yH08ue

KARE 6:19 PM. CDT October 03, 2017

