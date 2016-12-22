Is the VA violating federal law for mental health training?

Minneapolis VA Medical Center (Photo: Eckert, Steven)

MINNEAPOLIS - The goal is to have veterans who’ve successfully battled mental illness help others.

But problems surfacing across the country are raising concerns about the Department of Veterans Affairs Peer Specialist program.

The program was set up to allow veterans who have recovered from mental health challenges such as PTSD or depression – and have received special training -- help their peers who are still struggling. The positions were deemed so crucial to veterans’ care, President Obama signed an executive order in 2012 expanding the program by 800 counselors and adding new oversights. Since then, peer specialists have helped thousands of vulnerable veterans deal with mental health issues and adjust to civilian life.

But there are now serious questions about oversight.

In January 2016, a Tomah, Wisconsin VA mental health peer specialist was criminally charged with using his position to sexually assault vulnerable female veterans battling mental health issues.

Charles Davis pleaded not guilty to the sex crime charges and his case has yet to go to trial. However, it is not the first time a VA peer specialist has made headlines for the wrong reasons.

In 2013, according to government records obtained by KARE 11, a peer specialist at the Central Alabama Veterans Health Care System drove a veteran in a drug rehabilitation program to a crack house to help him purchase drugs and sex and proceeded to leave him there overnight.

The two cases emphasize the unique access VA peer specialist have to veterans in extremely vulnerable mental states.

Federal law requires VA peer specialists be trained and certified for the position by a state, or certain non-profits that specialize in the field. But a VA whistleblower from Florida tells KARE 11’s sister TEGNA station in Tampa that the VA there is failing to verify if peer specialists are receiving the required certification and continuing education.

“They don't check,” George Barbour told Noah Pransky of WTSP. “They take my word for it that I have these certificates.”

Barbour, is a Vietnam-era veteran and employee with the Bay Pines VA Healthcare System. He says he’s dealt with mental illness himself and believes the VA needs to ensure those working with veterans are properly trained.

“We need to have the best care for these individuals,” Barbour said. “They sacrificed a lot for us.”

When WTSP began fact checking peer specialist certifications in Florida, they report finding cases where the VA failed to verify credentials.

It is not the first time the VA failed to check fact check qualifications. A KARE 11 investigation found the VA failing all across the country to check if the doctors doing traumatic brain injury examinations were properly qualified.

The Department of Veterans Affairs has since recalled nearly 25,000 veterans for new TBI testing with qualified medical professionals.

KARE 11 also exposed examples on the VA's own website where doctors were listed as having medical specialty certifications they did not really have.

However, when KARE 11 tried to determine whether the VA in Minnesota is ensuring veterans battling mental issues are seeing certified councilors as the law requires, we ran into an unexpected roadblock.

Minnesota Department of Human Services (MDHS) is the state agency tasked with certifying peer specialists. While states including Wisconsin and Florida readily provided records showing just who they have certified as peer specialists, MDHS refuses to do so.

MDHS maintains that because they are a welfare agency, most records they collect – including information about peer specialists – is considered “welfare data” and is not public under Minnesota law. Because Minnesota keeps information about peer specialist certifications secret, there is no way for veterans or anyone else in the public to verify whether a peer specialist has been certified as federal law requires.

The Department of Veterans Affairs has denied multiple interview requests made by TEGNA’s investigative network to discuss peer specialist certification on a national level. The Minneapolis VA told KARE 11 in an email that all of their peer specialists are state certified - a claim KARE 11 is unable to independently verify because of Minnesota’s privacy laws.

UPDATE: Following our broadcast, the Minneapolis VA provided records, with the permission of their employees, that show the three peer specialists working there are properly certified.

