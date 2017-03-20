BCA to investigate officer-involved shooting in Mpls.

Jamar Clark was shot by police during an altercation. (Photo: Kenya McKnight)

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating an officer-involved shooting.

A man was shot during a physical altercation with police early Sunday morning, according to authorities.

Just before 1 a.m., Minneapolis Police were called to the 1600 block of Plymouth Avenue North on a report of an assault. Police say that while en route, officers were informed that the suspect in the assault had returned to the area and was confronting paramedics on the scene.

According to authorities, officers arrived and a physical altercation took place with Jamar Clark. Authorities say Clark was not in handcuffs. During the struggle, an officer discharged his weapon, striking the suspect, according to Minneapolis Police.

But several witnesses say Clark was in handcuffs at the time of the shooting.

"Every witness account I heard said he was handcuffed. Every witness account. Put a knee on him and shot in the head. That's the account I've heard from young people, older people, etc," said Jason Sole, criminal justice chair for the Minneapolis NAACP.

Minneapolis NAACP President Nekima Levy-Pounds said they are demanding involvement by federal investigators, as well "grief counselors in the form of African-American psychologists to be supplied to people in north Minneapolis who witnessed the event."

Sole said kids as young as six-years-old witnessed the shooting.

Clark was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center. His condition has not been confirmed at this time. However, witnesses told KARE 11 he was "lifeless" at the scene.

Two Minneapolis police officers are currently on paid administrative leave while the investigation is ongoing, according to authorities.

Speaking at a press conference Sunday afternoon, Mayor Betsy Hodges said there will be an independent investigation into the incident by the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Police Chief Harteau said the department has spoken with the family of the man who was shot and has reached out to many community leaders.

"I want to acknowledge that this is a very difficult situation for everyone involved: For members of our community, members of the Minneapolis Police Department and their families, and for the people that are standing here beside me," Harteau said.

Clark's condition is unclear. Sunday night, Harteau and Hodges said they last heard he was being treated at HCMC. However, the NAACP and multiple family members claim Clark was killed.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact the BCA at 651-793-7000.

"We need to know exactly what happened. We need to know the truth. Everyone involved needs that and deserves that," Harteau said.

Black Lives Matter-Minneapolis organized a protest march Sunday afternoon. They started at James and Plymouth Avenues where the shooting occurred and marched to the Fourth Police Precinct.

Another protest will take place at the Fourth Police Precinct at 4 p.m. Monday.

Community members in North Minneapolis are preparing to march in protest of the MPD shooting of Jamar Clark pic.twitter.com/NVvxegfqDt — Lou Raguse (@LouRaguse) November 15, 2015

