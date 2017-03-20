Jamar Clark shooting scene (Photo: KARE)

MINNEAPOLIS - Nearly five months since 24-year-old Jamar Clark was shot and killed by officers from the Minneapolis Police Department, the city has seen its share of unrest, violence and division.

Protests, a two-week demonstration outside a Minneapolis precinct, community meetings between protest organizers and city leaders, multiple press conferences and now, a decision on possible charges against the officers involved that threatens to again tear a community apart. But how did we get here?

Here is a timeline of events:

NOV. 15, 2015

Jamar Clark, 24, was shot during an altercation with police. Minneapolis police officers were called to the scene on the report of a domestic assault and interference with medical personnel. Some witnesses at the scene claim that Clark was handcuffed at the time of the shooting. The police union says Clark was not.

Minneapolis Mayor Betsy Hodges announces the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension will handle the investigation.

Hundreds of protesters gather outside the Minneapolis Police 4th Precinct in north Minneapolis. Black Lives Matter and other protestors demand the release of the shooting video.

Jamar Clark. Courtesy Javille Burns.

NOV. 16, 2015

Family reports Clark died at Hennepin County Medical Center.

Hundreds of protesters shut down northbound Interstate 94 in Minneapolis between 7th Street and Broadway Avenue. Forty-two people were arrested.

A small group of protesters camp outside the 4th Precinct, blocking the entrance to the police station. That encampment would remain in place for more than two weeks.

NOV. 17, 2015

The FBI agrees to launch a civil rights investigation into the Clark shooting. The federal investigation will be concurrent to an investigation by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

NOV. 18, 2015

The two Minneapolis Police officers involved in the shooting of Clark are identified as officers Mark Ringgenberg and Dustin Schwarze.

The officers involved tell the BCA that Clark grabbed the hand grip of one of the officer's guns while it was in the holster and that he was never handcuffed in the incident.

Police remove tents and protestors from directly in front of the 4th Precinct door.

Violence erupts at the 4th Precinct. Minneapolis Police Chief Janee Harteau says rocks and Molotov cocktails were thrown at her officers. Chemical irritants are used by police and protesters. Both police and Black Lives Matter leaders say "outside" anarchists were throwing bricks and bottles, which escalated the situation. The tense standoff between police and protesters lasts for hours.

NOV. 20, 2015

Gov. Mark Dayton and Minneapolis Mayor Betsy Hodges meet with national and local members of the NAACP.

National NAACP President and CEO Cornell William Brooks joins activists from the Minneapolis NAACP, Black Lives Matter Minneapolis and community leaders for a vigil and march in memory of Jamar Clark.

Day 6 of the protests at the Fourth Precinct (Photo: Jana Shortal, KARE)

NOV. 23, 2015

Five people are shot near the 4th Precinct at approximately 10:45 p.m. Police look for three suspects.

NOV. 24, 2015

Police arrest three suspects in the shooting near the 4th Precinct.

NOV. 25, 2015

A fourth suspect is arrested in connection with the shooting of activists near the 4th Precinct.

Several hundred people turn out for the funeral of Jamar Clark.

NOV. 30, 2015

Minneapolis Mayor Betsy Hodges and Rep. Keith Ellison call for the end of protests at the 4th Precinct.

Four men are charged in the shooting that injured five protesters near the 4th Precinct. Twenty-three-year-old Allen Lawrence Scarsella, of Lakeville, was identified as the gunman and was charged with one count of riot while armed with a dangerous weapon and five counts of assault with a dangerous weapon. Four other men face riot charges.

DEC. 3, 2015

Officers in riot gear arrive shortly before 4 a.m. to break down the encampment where protesters have been demonstrating for nearly two weeks.

Black Lives Matter protesters converge on the Minneapolis City Hall after being evicted.

DEC. 19, 2015

A crowd of between 200 and 300 activists gather outside the 4th Precinct before marching towards city hall.

A crowd of around 200 activists massed in the street outside the Minneapolis Police 4th precinct before marching towards city hall in a call for justice in the case of Jamar Clark. (Photo: SKY11)

DEC. 21, 2015

Hundreds of Black Lives Matter protesters briefly gathered at the Mall of America before moving the protest to the Minneapolis St. Paul International Airport. The protest closed security lines for about 45 minutes and snarled traffic leading to the airport. A total of 12 protesters were arrested.

Black Lives Matter at MSP Airport (Photo: KARE 11)

FEB. 9, 2016

The ACLU and NAACP announce they will be filing a lawsuit against the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension to demand release of all shooting video.

FEB. 23, 2016

The Hennepin County Attorney's Office prosecutors send investigation back to BCA saying it is not complete.

MARCH 14, 2016

The BCA completes investigation into Jamar Clark shooting. The findings were turned over to the Hennepin County Attorney's Office for review.

MARCH 16, 2016

Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman holds a press conference to announce that he - and not a grand jury - will decide whether two Minneapolis police officers will face criminal charges in the fatal shooting of Jamar Clark.

Members of Black Lives Matter call for ongoing protests at the Fourth Precinct. (Photo: KARE)

MARCH 25, 2016

A video message from Chief Janee Harteau warned violence will not be tolerated when the decision comes. Activists blasted back, calling her message irresponsible, inciting a notion the black community is violent.

MARCH 29, 2016

Black Lives Matter and the clergy supporters released a rebuttal video, saying the community is committed to peaceful protests as well as the ability to exercise a right to free speech.

