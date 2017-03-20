KARE
Jamar Clark timeline: How did we get here?

MINNEAPOLIS - Nearly five months since 24-year-old Jamar Clark was shot and killed by officers from the Minneapolis Police Department, the city has seen its share of unrest, violence and division. 

Protests, a two-week demonstration outside a Minneapolis precinct, community meetings between protest organizers and city leaders, multiple press conferences and now, a decision on possible charges against the officers involved that threatens to again tear a community apart. But how did we get here? 

Here is a timeline of events:

NOV. 15, 2015

NOV. 16, 2015

NOV. 17, 2015

NOV. 18, 2015

  • The two Minneapolis Police officers involved in the shooting of Clark are identified as officers Mark Ringgenberg and Dustin Schwarze.
  • The officers involved tell the BCA that Clark grabbed the hand grip of one of the officer's guns while it was in the holster and that he was never handcuffed in the incident.
  • Police remove tents and protestors from directly in front of the 4th Precinct door.
  • Violence erupts at the 4th Precinct. Minneapolis Police Chief Janee Harteau says rocks and Molotov cocktails were thrown at her officers. Chemical irritants are used by police and protesters. Both police and Black Lives Matter leaders say "outside" anarchists were throwing bricks and bottles, which escalated the situation. The tense standoff between police and protesters lasts for hours. 

NOV. 20, 2015

NOV. 23, 2015

  • Five people are shot near the 4th Precinct at approximately 10:45 p.m. Police look for three suspects.

NOV. 24, 2015

NOV. 25, 2015

  • A fourth suspect is arrested in connection with the shooting of activists near the 4th Precinct.
  • Several hundred people turn out for the funeral of Jamar Clark. 

NOV. 30, 2015

  • Minneapolis Mayor Betsy Hodges and Rep. Keith Ellison call for the end of protests at the 4th Precinct.
  • Four men are charged in the shooting that injured five protesters near the 4th Precinct. Twenty-three-year-old Allen Lawrence Scarsella, of Lakeville, was identified as the gunman and was charged with one count of riot while armed with a dangerous weapon and five counts of assault with a dangerous weapon. Four other men face riot charges.

DEC. 3, 2015

DEC. 19, 2015

DEC. 21, 2015

  • Hundreds of Black Lives Matter protesters briefly gathered at the Mall of America before moving the protest to the Minneapolis St. Paul International Airport. The protest closed security lines for about 45 minutes and snarled traffic leading to the airport. A total of 12 protesters were arrested.

FEB. 9, 2016

FEB. 23, 2016

  • The Hennepin County Attorney's Office prosecutors send investigation back to BCA saying it is not complete.

MARCH 14, 2016

MARCH 16, 2016

MARCH 25, 2016

  • A video message from Chief Janee Harteau warned violence will not be tolerated when the decision comes. Activists blasted back, calling her message irresponsible, inciting a notion the black community is violent.

MARCH 29, 2016

