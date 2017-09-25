KARE 11 Investigates: A pattern of denial for veterans
A Minnesota veteran says the Department of Veterans Affairs is wrongly refusing to pay for his emergency medical care leaving him saddled with the bill and alarming calls from debt collectors. http://kare11.tv/2wNcBLp
KARE 6:24 PM. CDT September 25, 2017
