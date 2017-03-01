KARE 11 Investigates: Alpine Fence Co. update

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Land of 10,000 Stories: Hockey Mural
-
Trump's address: Immigration
-
Trump: 'A new chapter of American Greatness is now beginning'
-
Mumps outbreak: Are we protected?
-
Trump recognizes widow of Navy SEAL killed in Yemen
-
Local reaction to Pres. Trump's address to Congress
-
College students' diabetic company dream
-
Severe storms turn deadly in Perryville
-
Midday weather 3-1-2017
-
Man charged in fatal shooting of neighbor
More Stories
-
Benedict Cumberbatch talks to KING 5's Evening about…Nov. 3, 2016, 9:30 p.m.
-
KARE 11 Investigates: Fence company ordered to stop…Mar. 1, 2017, 8:30 p.m.
-
104-year-old still going after heart surgeryMar. 1, 2017, 7:42 p.m.