KARE 11 Investigates: Disability benefit delay catch-22

Records reviewed by KARE 11 Investigates reveal that Minnesota residents trying to appeal Social Security Disability denials wait longer than people in many other parts of the country to get a hearing. http://kare11.tv/2hia1eL

KARE 10:09 PM. CST November 06, 2017

