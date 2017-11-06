KARE 11 Investigates: Disability benefit delay catch-22
Records reviewed by KARE 11 Investigates reveal that Minnesota residents trying to appeal Social Security Disability denials wait longer than people in many other parts of the country to get a hearing. http://kare11.tv/2hia1eL
KARE 10:09 PM. CST November 06, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Shorewood father of 3 killed in Las Vegas shooting
-
Edina High School teacher under child porn investigation
-
Should you freeze your credit?
-
Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas
-
Minnesota native critical after Las Vegas concert shooting
-
Twins remain positive following AL wild-card loss to Yankees
-
1-on-1 with Viking-turned-Voice contestant Esera Tuaolo
-
Hall of Famer Bert Blyleven's son helps dozens to safety during Las Vegas shooting
-
Revitalizing historic Minneapolis ahead of Super Bowl 52
-
Is Las Vegas the deadliest U.S. mass shooting?
More Stories
-
Minnehaha Academy explosion Good Samaritan tells his storyNov. 6, 2017, 9:39 p.m.
-
Ranked choice tale of two citiesNov. 6, 2017, 8:17 p.m.
-
Comcast suffers major internet outage across U.S.Nov. 6, 2017, 2:03 p.m.