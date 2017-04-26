KARE
KARE 11 Investigates: Double-billing the police and taxpayers

KARE 11 Staff , KARE 1:07 PM. CDT April 26, 2017

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Records obtained by KARE 11 reveal that agencies across Minnesota are being overcharged for equipment on police vehicles – and it’s costing state taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars.

KARE 11’s investigation is already prompting a criminal investigation.

Reporter A.J. Lagoe details how it happened and investigates who’s responsible.  It’s a story that may have you asking:  Who’s watching out for your tax dollars? Watch Thursday April 27 at 10 p.m.

