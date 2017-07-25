KARE 11 Investigates finalist in National News and Documentary Emmy Awards

Invisible Wounds (Photo: KARE 11)

MINNEAPOLIS, MN – Minnesota’s Own KARE 11, the NBC affiliate in Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN, has been nominated for the National News & Documentary Emmy, in the regional investigative category. The honor was announced Tuesday by The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.



KARE 11’s investigation, led by Steven Eckert, A.J. Lagoe and Gary Knox, revealed the Department of Veterans Affairs used unqualified medical personnel for examinations and denied benefits for traumatic brain injuries (TBI) at the Minneapolis VA Medical Center. Following this report, a federal investigation was opened on similar issues at other VA facilities across the country and found nearly 25,000 veterans nationwide received improper examinations for TBI.



Additionally, Congress held a hearing on the issue and the VA is now ensuring that qualified doctors are examining veterans for TBI. VA officials also disclosed half of the Minnesota veterans who were originally denied TBI benefits have now confirmed, after re-examination, that they did suffer a traumatic brain injury. Re-testing is underway for former service members nationwide thanks to KARE 11 Investigates reports.



“We are humbled and proud that KARE 11 Investigates has been recognized as a National Regional Emmy finalist,” said News Director Jane Helmke. “Though the real honor is the positive impact and action our team’s work has had on the lives of veterans in Minnesota and across the nation.”



KARE 11’s ongoing Investigative series on behalf of veterans has already garnered other prestigious National recognition including the George Polk Award and the IRE (Investigative Reporters and Editors) Award.

Watch 'Invisible Wounds' here.

