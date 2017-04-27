KARE
KARE 11 Investigates: Gone in a keystroke

KARE 11 Staff , KARE 2:49 PM. CDT April 27, 2017

Imagine you’re just days away from buying your dream home.  You get an email with instructions about where to send your $200,000 payment.

You discover too late that the email was fake – and your money is gone.

KARE 11 investigates a scam targeting home buyers that’s sweeping the county.   How does it happen?   And how can you protect yourself?

The full story Monday night at 10 p.m.

