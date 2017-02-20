KARE 11 Investigates: Government keeps cash belonging to crime victims

Share This Story

MINNEAPOLIS - Hundreds of Minnesota crime victims aren’t getting their court ordered restitution because officials are failing to search for them.

Records obtained by KARE 11 reveal that over a three-year period, more than a million dollars in restitution collected from convicted con-artists, sex offenders and other criminals failed to reach the money’s rightful owners because officials made little or no effort to find them.

KARE 11 tracked down crime victims who said they had no clue that the money a judge ordered be paid to them had actually been collected.

The amounts owed range from a few dollars to $10,000.

That’s Not Pocket Change

“When you’re a single mom every penny counts,” said Kathleen Megears who shares a small apartment with her adult son and seven-year-old daughter.

Megears was the victim in a 1999 stolen check case.

“My bank account got drained,” she said. “In my case it was $750.”

Kathleen Megears. Credit: Gary Knox

A Hennepin County Judge ordered the crook to pay restitution. But years passed and as far as Megears knew, the thief never paid.

“Over time I just forgot about it,” she said.

Forgotten until she got a Facebook message from KARE 11 notifying her that $450 in restitution had been paid.

“I had no idea the money was sitting there,” the gas station attendant exclaimed.

KARE 11 identified Megears using a list of Hennepin County court cases where restitution has been collected, but the county listed the money as unclaimed. That usually means officials could not find the victim.

“They should look a little bit harder,” Megears said.

Megears moved out of the home she lived in back in 1999, so the address Hennepin County had for her was outdated. But she was still living in Minnesota, still in Hennepin County. And she certainly was not hiding.

“It makes me angry that the state didn’t know,” she said, adding, “Ok, the state didn’t know where I was? No, they didn’t look very hard!”

Not Alone

Megears’s story is not unusual.

KARE 11’s review of Hennepin County records discovered more than 1,300 cases in just three years where restitution has been paid, but the county listed the cash as “unclaimed.”

“I owned a temporary help agency for 19 years,” explained crime victim Kerry Townsend of Stillwater.

Kerry Townsend. Credit: Gary Knox

Court records detail an elaborate scam back in 2005 by the woman in charge of Townsend’s payroll. She listed her boyfriend on invoices and cashed fraudulent checks totaling more than $32,000.

The thief was caught, convicted and ordered to pay restitution. Meanwhile Townsend had to close his business in 2013 due to health issues.

Townsend says he would love to collect the restitution he’s owed. “It could be life changing,” he added.

Turns out, nearly a $1,000 in restitution has been paid in Townsend’s case. But Hennepin County couldn’t find the Stillwater man.

“Are you a hard man to find?” KARE 11 Investigative Reporter A.J. Lagoe asked Townsend.

“No, I’m on LinkedIn, Facebook. It took you, I don’t know how much time, but you were able to find me,” responded an exasperated Townsend.

“It took about five minutes,” Lagoe explained.

“Five minutes,” Townsend repeated, bursting into laughter as he listed some of the ways officials could have searched for him. “That just astounds me. I’m on LinkedIn and Facebook and Google and Google Plus. There’s a litany of ways to do it.”

He’s right. That’s exactly how KARE 11 did it. The super investigative technique known as Google.

Here are some head scratchers on Hennepin County’s unclaimed list. The JC Penny store located at the Southdale Center in Edina is owed $731.63 from a theft case in 1998. Other stores on the list include a Walgreens, a Sears and the Macys located at the Mall of America. Macys is owed $230 for a 2010 theft case. Wells Fargo Bank also appears on the list.

No One is Searching

In most counties in Minnesota, the court administrator is in charge of handling restitution.

In Hennepin the County Attorney’s Office is in charge of disbursing restitution in adult cases. The Department of Community Correction and Rehabilitation handles restitution in cases where the defendant is a juvenile.

“Are these victims hard to find?” KARE 11’s A.J. Lagoe asked County Attorney Mike Freeman.

“You know some of them probably aren’t,” replied Freeman. “I mean Target’s not too hard to find.”

Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman. Credit: Gary Knox

But Freeman explained that it’s not always as easy as sending the restitution check to the local branch of a big company. “Target wants their money sent to one special person. Or Super America, it’s got to be sent to Marathon Oil. They won’t take the check at the local Super America.”

In cases in which individuals are owed money, Freeman admits the real issue is that no one actually tries to find the victims if the initial contact attempt fails.

“We don’t look for these victims by calling out the National Guard,” he said.

When a defendant pays court ordered restitution, a check is mailed to the victim’s last known address. If that mail bounces back, it’s marked as unclaimed. No one really tries to find the victim.

“If the question is, could we do more to find that victim? Yes, we could if we had the resources to do it,” Freeman said. He says his focus, however, is on prosecuting thousands of cases each year, not tracking down victims in old ones.

“It’s not the top thing on my priority list,” he said.

A “Tremendous” Outcome

KARE 11 analyzed Hennepin County records for a three-year period from 2013 to 2015. In all, the county collected $4,592,528 in restitution. Of that, $554,727 went unclaimed.

That means 12 percent of restitution money failed to reach its rightful owners.

While Hennepin County is responsible for nearly half of the total unclaimed restitution in Minnesota, it is a statewide issue.

During the same three-year period, unclaimed restitution from all jurisdictions was $1,156,983 according to data from the Minnesota Office of Justice Programs.

Under state statute the counties keep the unclaimed restitution cash for three years, then are required to turn it over to Minnesota’s Crime Victim’s Reparations Board (CVRB) which is overseen by the Office of Justice Programs.

But the CVRB does not look for victims either. It fails to perform even a perfunctory search for the rightful owners of the unclaimed restitution.

In the board’s 2015 report to the Legislature, they touted their “Increased Collections” labeling it a “tremendous outcome.”

But read down a little further in the report and you find the increased collections are not from criminal defendants paying back restitution at a higher rate, it was “due to a large increase in amounts of unclaimed monies received from the counties.”

“C’mon now, that’s victim’s money,” exclaimed Kathleen Megears.

What the state labeled a tremendous outcome, Megears and other crime victims located by KARE 11 call a failing system.

“Obviously it’s not working,” said Megears, “They need to fix the system! And they need to come up with a better way.”

Some other states have found a better way to handle unclaimed restitution. California created an “Unknown Victims Unit” that tracks down crime victims to get them their money. Officials tell KARE 11 that since they founded the unit in 2010 they have located 12,201 victims who were previously unknown or had no current contact information on file and handed out $11.2 million in funds previously collected on their behalf.

Other jurisdictions have created a website where a victim can put in their name and case number to find out if restitution has been paid.

In Minnesota, the burden is on victims. The state expects victims to constantly update their information with the court, even 15 to 20 years after restitution is originally ordered.

Amount of unclaimed check. Credit: Gary Knox

If you were the victim of a crime and restitution was ordered, you can check on whether any money has ever been paid and is currently listed as unclaimed by contacting the court in the county where your case was handled.

Even if the previously unclaimed restitution has been turned over to the state, it can still be claimed by its rightful recipient.

In Hennepin County the number to call is: 612-348-2016.