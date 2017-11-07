KARE 11 Investigates: House approves veterans transplant bill

The U.S. House passed a bill Tuesday allowing the Department of Veterans Affairs to pay for transplants done at non-VA hospitals rather than forcing veterans to travel cross-country to a VA facility. http://kare11.tv/2zqvqHe

KARE 6:09 PM. CST November 07, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories